NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in North Attleboro earlier this week, the Bristol District Attorney’s office announced on Saturday.

Adam Walker, 33, of East Providence, is facing charges of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm in connection with the shooting death of Peter Schifone.

Walker was taken into custody by members of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Mass. State Police unit and investigators from the North Attleboro and Swansea police departments.

Officers responding to a reported shooting incident on 64 High St. around 4 p.m. on May 26 found Schifone, 38, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Quinn said.

Schifone was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Walker will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

