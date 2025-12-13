ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Rockland last month, officials said.

Kevin Denis, 34, was arrested around 3 p.m. Friday on Carl Avenue in Brockton in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting that left 29-year-old Darnek Andre dead, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Rockland Police Chief Nicholas P. Zeoli.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 75 Deering Square around 9:35 p.m. found Andre in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Denis is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

