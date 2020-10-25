Man arrested on murder charge in deadly shooting at Brockton motel

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a shooting at a motel in Brockton on Friday that left a 20-year-old man dead, officials announced Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of the Super 8 Motel around 6:20 p.m. were directed to Room 212, where Christopher Lascase, of Brockton, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lascase was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police arrested D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel, 22, of Brockton, on Sunday. He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Brockton District Court.

