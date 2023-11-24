On Friday Worcester Police announced that 31-year-old Marcel Santos-Padgett, of Leicester, had been placed under arrest in Haverhill in connection with a suspicious death at a Pleasant Street massage business.

The Worcester Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Santos-Padgett for Armed Assault to Murder and worked in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the Haverhill Police Department to apprehend the individual.

According to court documents, Santos-Padgett aimed a gun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, killing her.

Police identified the suspect through surveillance video and license plate readers, which caught his vehicle in the area where the shooting took place.

UPDATE: Leicester Man Arrested in Connection with Pleasant St Death https://t.co/XgA631cSZa — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 24, 2023

Worcester Police Department said officers first responded to the Angie’s Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant Street around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a female “experiencing a possible medical issue.”

Police said a male individual soon flagged down arriving officers and brought them to an unconscious female.

Officers rendered medical aid, according to police, until the unconscious female was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or a potential motive.

