MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after Manchester, New Hampshire police said he acted erratically, crashed a vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.

Officers observed Jason Smith erratically flailing his arms and walking in circles outside the 7-Eleven on Maple Street at 12:40 a.m., according to police.

He then got into a vehicle, turned onto Maple Street without signaling, accelerated quickly, weaved between lanes, and eventually crashed into a series of mulch beds located behind the Rite-Aid located on Hooksett Road, police said.

Smith took off on foot but was shortly located by officers, who ordered him to the ground several times before he complied.

An investigation determined that Smith was operating under the influence of drugs without the permission of the vehicle’s registered owner.

Smith was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving after suspension/revocation, resisting arrest/detention, criminal mischief, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and conduct after an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)