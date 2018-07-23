Man arrested on upskirting charges in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is under arrest on charges he took “upskirt” photos of women in Nantucket last week.

On Thursday, July 19, a state trooper was approached by three women who said they saw a man take inappropriate photos of a woman on Federal Street. The women had taken photos and video of the suspect.

Those images were shared with Nantucket police. Later that evening, the trooper saw the suspect, who was waiting tables at a local restaurant.

Troopers investigated the incident and met with the suspect, a 30-year-old man who was not identified. The troopers viewed the photos taken by the suspect and eventually arrested him. He was charged with illegal electronic surveillance.

The suspect was later taken to a hospital for evaluation after troopers say he made statements that potentially posed a threat to his safety.

