Man arrested on weapons, assault charges at Charlestown marina

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man is facing weapons and assault charges after police say he was caught with two loaded illegal guns at a Boston marina.

Officers responding to a report of a person yelling and waving what looked like a magazine to a gun in the area of One Constitution Road spoke with a witness who said the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Oliveira, 36, owned a boat in the area and was last seen walking off the dock after leaving threatening notes on a nearby boat owner’s slip, according to Boston police.

When officers approached Oliveira, he allegedly refused to speak with them.

He was arrested when two bags he was seen placing inside the marina door were found to contain a loaded silver and brown Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and a loaded black Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver.

Oliveira is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court.

