Man arrested on weapons charges after report of shots fired in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on weapons charges early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a radio call of shots fired near Balfour Street found a man standing in the area. Officials say he “appeared to be extremely nervous” and was breathing heavily and looking over his shoulder.

Police spoke to the man, later identified as Darrel Barboza, 36 of Allston, and eventually searched his vehicle and found a Glock 27 with eight rounds of ammunition. They also found a Smith and Wesson 5906 with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Barboza was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. It was Barboza’s fourth offense. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

