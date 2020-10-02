Man arrested on weapons charges following traffic stop, foot chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing weapons charges after police say loaded guns were found inside of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Boston on Friday.

Michael Williams, 40, was driving in a 2010 Honda Accord just before 1 a.m. on Adam Street in Dorchester when a trooper observed that both license plate lights were not working, state police said.

Williams was pulled over and was asked to hand over his driver’s license, which he said was suspended, according to police.

When the trooper notified him that his vehicle would be towed and searched, police say Williams asked that it not be and sprinted away once the search began.

A foot chase ensued and Williams was placed under arrest as officers continued to inventory his vehicle, police said. Weapons, including a knife and more than 500 rounds, were confiscated.

A loaded handgun and assault-style pistol were confiscated and Williams was charged with several offenses, including two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, two counts possession without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

Williams was also charged with three counts of possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, resisting arrest, and was cited for operating after suspension and for a lights violation, according to police.

He will be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

