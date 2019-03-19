Man arrested outside Saugus home after police find Wendy’s cup filled with heroin, cocaine

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man is facing drug charges after officials say troopers found a discarded Wendy’s cup filled with heroin and cocaine in the yard next to his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday night.

Troopers stopped Manuel Landestoy, 34, outside of his Palmer Avenue home around 5 p.m. for speeding and failing to pull over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A Registry of Motor Vehicles inquiry found that Landestoy was operating a blue Nissan Altima on a suspended license.

During an investigation, officials say 23 grams of heroin and cocaine were found inside a Wendy’s cup that had been thrown away in the yard.

Landestoy was arrested and taken to the Revere State Police Barracks, where he was booked and held on $1,000 bail.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on charges including possession of a class A drug, second offense, possession to distribute a class B drug, second offense, speeding, and failure to signal.

