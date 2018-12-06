Man asks for shorter sentence in Dartmouth stabbing deaths

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the 2001 stabbing deaths of two Dartmouth College professors when he was 16 has asked a judge for a shorter sentence.

James Parker and 17-year-old Robert Tulloch, both of Chelsea, Vermont, posed as students conducting a survey. Parker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to killing Suzanne Zantop and agreed to testify against Tulloch, who stabbed her husband, Half Zantop.

Parker was sentenced to 25 years to life. His minimum release date is in May 2024. He’s allowed to petition for a reduced sentence now that he’s served two-thirds of the minimum time.

Parker’s gotten a master’s degree and contributed to artistic projects. The state objected to an early release.

Tulloch’s serving a mandatory life sentence. He’s to be resentenced after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against mandatory life sentences for minors.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)