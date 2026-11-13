KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Experts say coyotes are generally pretty shy and stay away from humans, but they can occasionally be aggressive. Especially if they’re sick.

That seems to be the case in Kingston.

Neighbors said a man blowing leaves to clean up his mother’s yard was attacked by an aggressive coyote on Tuesday. He first spotted it by the edge of the woods.

“Ordinarily, the coyote would be skittish of a leaf blower,” Kingston Police Chief Brian Holmes said. “And this thing made a run at him and attacked him. Bit him in the leg.”

The man suffered an ankle wound but was not seriously hurt.

The incident happened in broad daylight, and neighbors said the man was focused on work when the animal got close.

“He made some noise – apparently, from what we’ve been told, if coyotes are rabid, the noise will actually draw them in. So the coyote charged him when he made the noise to try to scare him,” Brittany Kooienga said, a neighbor.

Police posted signs to carry pepper spray, keep their dogs leashed, and avoid the area if possible.

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