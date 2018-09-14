Man attacked by shark in Truro on road to recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man who survived a shark attack in Truro in August is on the road to recovery.

Bill Lytton is still at Spaulding Hospital and says he’s more determined than ever.

The 61-year-old can now walk with a cane. He also wears braces instead of casts on his left arm and leg.

The left side of his body took the brunt of that shark attack off Longnook Beach.

Lytton was standing in the water off the beach last month when a shark grabbed hold of his leg.

He says he punched the shark in the gills to make the animal let go.

Lytton was rushed to the hospital and has mostly recovered despite suffering serious injuries.

“I’m feeling quite good,” he said. “I mean, it’s remarkable how quickly things have gone. I think this is the early stage of rehabilitation where every day I can see a difference. It’s kind of behind me, so I’m joking about it and the terror part has kind of dissipated over.”

Lytton says he has every intention of returning to a beach someday, but not Longnook Beach.

