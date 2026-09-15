KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video captured a man being physically attacked outside of a convenience store in Kingston last week, in what police are calling an apparent hate crime.

Kingston police said on the morning of September 8, a man was seen exiting his silver car and walking toward the driver of a van parked near a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street. They said the attacker called the victim, who is Black, a racial slur before the pair began fighting. Police said the suspect kicked the victim, then hit him several times.

Police said the victim suffered several injuries including a broken finger.

“It appears the suspect started to yell obscenities at the victim, out of nowhere, unprovoked,” said Kingston Police Lt. Michael Skowyra.

Several bystanders and employees at the gas station witnessed the attack and called police.

“We were notified by staff at the Cumberland Farms who called 911, and then also a member of staff tried to help break up the fight,” Skowyra said.

The suspect was identified as Gary Phillipo, 46, of Carver. Police said Phillipo told them he has mental health issues, and learned he has a long history of violence. Phillipo is facing assault and hate crime charges.

“It’s not common, one, to have an unprovoked attack in the middle of daylight,” Skowyra said. “It’s also not common for us to see such hate crimes so blatantly.”

Phillipo is being held on bail. He is due back in court in October.

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