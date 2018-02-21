KENT, WA (WHDH) — Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments when a man forces a barista out of a coffee stand in an effort to allegedly assault her.

Video shows the man climbing through the window before he forced the woman to the ground, holding her there at knife-point.

He then forces her to leave the coffee stand with him.

Officers said he led her to a nearby alley and tried to sexual assault her. He allegedly took off when another customer pulled up to the coffee stand.

The barista suffered some cuts and bruises. Police said she is OK.

Detectives hope someone can identify the suspect before something like this happens again.

