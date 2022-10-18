BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who spent over 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is now getting a big payout from the state.

A judge has ordered the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to pay Fred Weichel $33 million dollars, following a civil lawsuit over his conviction in the 1980 murder of Braintree resident, Robert LaMonica.

A judge overturned Weichel’s conviction in 2017 after a police report surfaced suggesting that someone else could have committed the murder for mob boss, Whitey Bulger.

According to the New England Innocence Project, a police report assembled a week after LaMonica’s death had info from multiple correctional officers who said a composite sketch of the alleged murderer did not resemble Weichel, but another man.

Some of the evidence used to get a new trial for Weichel hinged on a letter sent to his mother in March, 1982. In it, Weichel’s friend, Thomas Barrett, appeared to confess to the crime, while stating that Weichel was not involved.

In his civil trial, Weichel testified that Bulger threated to kill him and his family if he revealed another man as a suspect in the murder.

Weichel’s attorney said he suffered immensely during the 36 years in which he was wrongly imprisoned, both physically and emotionally.

