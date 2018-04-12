Man awarded $82,000 in portable toilet truck lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man injured when the vehicle he was in crashed with a truck carrying portable toilets has been awarded $82,000 in a lawsuit.

The Connecticut Post reports that 52-year-old Randall Ryan, of Bridgeport, said in the suit he suffered physical and emotional injuries in the September 2016 crash and is unable to perform activities of daily living.

Ryan was a front-seat passenger in a truck that collided with a truck owned by a portable toilet rental company.

Ryan suffered a broken nose and injuries to his head, neck, ribs, shoulder and back.

He sued both drivers involved in the crash, claiming negligence and carelessness.

