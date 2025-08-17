HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a boat went up in flames in Hyannis on Sunday.

The fire on Skating Rink Road left the man with burns to his hands and legs. He was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox