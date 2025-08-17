HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a boat went up in flames in Hyannis on Sunday.

The fire on Skating Rink Road left the man with burns to his hands and legs. He was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

