Man banned from calling 911 after making more than 100 calls in 3 years

(WHDH) — Police and firefighters in Georgia have banned a man from calling 911 unless he’s truly having an emergency.

An arrest warrant has been issued for William Baccus, 62, because officials say he has called 911 more than 100 times in the last three years.

“He calls us for things like getting him a glass of milk, and retrieving his remote from across the room, getting his cell phone from the other room,” Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider said.

Police, fire, and paramedics have responded to his home on Inverness Court for far too many bogus calls, according to Crider.

“It does put other people in unnecessary danger, that could potentially need our services in a true emergency,” he said.

Crews have gone out to every one of Baccus’ calls, Crider said. A whopping total of 118 times and most cases were non-medical related issues.

Baccus is now facing a charge of abusing 911.

The fire department and police have warned Baccus not to call 911 unless it was an actual medical emergency, according to the arrest warrant.

“We were all in agreement that something needed to happen,” Crider added. “There comes a time when it starts potentially causing danger, to someone else in the immediate area, of not getting an emergency response, in a timely manner.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)