WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hostage negotiators were on scene in Worcester as of around 12 p.m. Friday after police said a man shot two of his family members and then shot at police before running into a nearby home.

The incident happened on Colby Avenue. Police said the man shot at his family members and later opened fire on police when they tried to arrest him. The man, 21, then barricaded himself in the home, according to police.

Police said the family members who were shot were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers who were shot at are also OK, according to police.

Still, the scene in Worcester remained active early Friday afternoon with other fire crews, Massachusetts State Police troopers and Worcester Police officers on scene alongside negotiators.

Worcester police, officials said, had the home where the man was barricaded surrounded. Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes.

One neighbor earlier in the day Friday told 7NEWS he heard sirens around 9 a.m.

The neighbor, Abdul Bilal, said he was concerned

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Bilal said of his reaction.

“I’ve been living here for 2 years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” he continued.

Police have asked community members to avoid the Colby Avenue area as they have local streets blocked off.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

