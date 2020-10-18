Man becomes Eagle Scout after collecting over 200 pounds of items for single moms in RI

A Rhode Island man has become an Eagle Scout after helping moms in need in his community in Rhode Island.

Medeiros, 18, was raised by a single mom and was inspired to give back to mothers and children in similar situations.

A charity drive was organized and Medeiros was able to collect over 200 pounds of much needed items for those families.

“My mom told me so many stories when I was a kid. How we struggled to get this sort of stuff,” Medeiros said. “My mom has been both parents to me since I can remember.”

Although Medeiros entered the Boy Scouts a little late in life, his latest act of kindness earned him enough merit badges to become an Eagle Scout.

Medeiros calls his mom a role model and credits her for his hard-work ethic, which led him to his latest accomplishment.

“I was excited and happy that I finished it, but I was really confused because it was like there was nothing else to do here. I’m done. It’s over,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros is currently studying to be a history teacher and hopes to by his mom a house someday.

