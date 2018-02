MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at another man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police said Keenen Velasquez shot at the man while he was working on his car on Wednesday. The man was not injured.

Police said they later found Velasquez’s car but he was nowhere to be found.

