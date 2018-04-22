WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHHD) – A man believed to be a construction worker was critically injured Sunday when he plummeted 30 feet off the roof of a house in Wrentham, officials said.

Emergency responders rushed to 165 South St. after receiving word that a man had just fallen off of the roof of a house, fire officials said. The man, whose name was not released, was in his mid-40s and fell about 30 feet.

When fire officials arrived on the scene, the man was considered to be in critical condition. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

His current condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

