KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who fire officials believe was making fireworks was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after suffering serious injuries in an explosion, officials said.

Members of the Kingston police and fire departments, along with representatives of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home on Nobadeer Circle, according to the Kingston Fire Department.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

No additional information was immediately available.

