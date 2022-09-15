BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said that an MBTA official was bitten at the Field’s Corner Red Line station.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. when passengers reported to an MBTA official that Sean Kenneally, 32, from Quincy, was yelling obscenities and spitting toward passengers on the inbound platform.

When the MBTA official approached Kenneally, Kenneally allegedly punched the T official in the face and bit him on the hand, breaking his skin.

An MBTA worker and Boston Firefighter restrained Kenneally until MBTA transit police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for bite wounds.

