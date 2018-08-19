Man bitten by shark off Cape Cod upgraded to fair condition

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was seriously injured in a shark attack in the waters off Cape Cod has been upgraded to fair condition as of Sunday, according to Tufts Medical Center.

William Lytton, 61, of Scarsdale, New York, was pulled from the water off a Truro beach and assisted by more than a dozen good Samaritans before being taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital with puncture wounds to the legs and torso, according to the Truro Harbormaster’s Office.

The attack came after dozens of shark sightings off Cape Cod, many of which have prompted officials to order beaches temporarily closed to swimming.

