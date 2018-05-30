Man blacks out after leaving hospital, crashes through front of Melrose home

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who drove down a walkway, up a porch and through the front door of a house in Melrose Wednesday morning was on his way home from the hospital when he suddenly blacked out.

Authorities responding around 11:30 a.m. to a crash on East Emerson Street found a grey sedan sticking out of the front of a three-story home.

The driver told 7’s Byron Barnett that he had just left Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after having blood drawn when he lost consciousness, veered off the road and crashed.

The man could only remember waking up in the front hallway of the home next to an unscathed grandfather clock. He was not hurt and was able to walk out of the home on his own.

The driver caused extensive damage to the front porch and knocked down support beams.

The homeowners were not inside the house at the time of the crash.

A tow truck has since pulled the totalled vehicle out of the home.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News online and on-air for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)