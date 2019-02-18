BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are investigating how an SUV ended up in the Shawsheen River Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 780 Boston Road just before 10 a.m. found the vehicle in the river.

Ron Maddocks said he was driving when he began to choke and blacked out. The next thing he remembers is being in the water.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a puddle,’ then I’m like, ‘I’m not in a puddle, I’m in a river,'” Maddocks said. “I just had to get my window down. I wasn’t going to try to open my door up because I know you can’t open it with the pressure. I just grabbed a couple things and jumped out the window and walked out of the water.”

Maddocks was not hurt.

SUV into Shawsheen River. No injuries, Officers investigating. pic.twitter.com/oqYq4vbUDS — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) February 18, 2019

