BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night.

After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Connors said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.

“I sort of waded out to them, they were maybe 5 or 10 feet off shore. And once I got out there I sort of grabbed his arm to support him from behind, and just sort of picked him up towards the shore,” Connors said.

“I was still a little bit scared because he was still, he was breathing the whole time that I was with him, but you could hear the water in his lungs,” he said.

By the time he helped get the man to shore, medics were able to take over and rush the man to the hospital, Connors said.

The man is going to be okay, according to Connors, and when the man’s family reached out to thank Connors, they offered to give him a new pair of sneakers to make up for the pair he ruined when he jumped into the water.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)