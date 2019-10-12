Man, boy killed after fire breaks out at North Hampton, NH home

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man and a boy have died after a fire broke out at their North Hampton, New Hampshire home Friday night, officials say.

Crews responding to a fire at a two-family residence on Lovering Road around 8:15 p.m. found flames and thick, black smoke pouring out of the second floor.

The adult male and male child were transported to area hospitals where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials say the two deaths appear to be related to the fire.

Autopsies for the two victims are scheduled for Sunday.

The N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the N.H. State Police to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

No additional information has been released.

