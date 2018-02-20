Man breaks into New Hampshire home, disrobes and assaults sleeping child, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after authorities say he broke into a home in Concord and assaulted a sleeping child.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Monday to a home on Washington Street and after receiving a report of a break-in suspect who had been detained by a homeowner.

Miles Anderson, 28, is accused of breaking into the home and entering the bedroom of child, where police say he disrobed and assaulted the victim.

The victim fled the room and alerted family members. Anderson tried to escape the home, but was restrained by a man until officers arrived, according to police.

Anderson is charged with burglary, indecent exposure, and simple assault. Additional charges are possible. He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

The incident is under investigation.

