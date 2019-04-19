Man busted with kilogram of fentanyl in car sentenced

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Rhode Island man arrested for trafficking in the powerful opioid fentanyl has been sent to federal prison for 2 ½ years.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Alcides Alba-Gomez, of Providence, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Connecticut.

According to court documents, Alba-Gomez and an accomplice traveled from Rhode Island to New York in September 2017 to pick up drugs from a supplier. As they were returning to Rhode Island, the Connecticut State Police stopped their car on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme. Police who searched the vehicle found a package containing approximately one kilogram of fentanyl hidden beneath a rear seat cushion.

Alba-Gomez pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)