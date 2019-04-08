Man captures stunning drone video of right whale off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man captured stunning drone video of a North Atlantic right whale in the water off Cape Cod on Sunday.

Patrick Clarke says he hopes his video will bring awareness to the right whale population, which has been declining steadily over the years.

“I love to just bring more awareness to these amazing creatures,” he told 7News. “I hope to see the population rebound. I just feel very grateful and lucky to have had that experience.”

The video shows the massive creature swimming and twirling in the clear water near Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

Right whales are known as frequent visitors to the Cape Cod area but they often run into dangers while navigating the Atlantic.

Ship strikes and fishing-line entanglements have led to more than 20 whale deaths in recent years. Just more than 400 right whales remain, according to the Center for Coastal Studies.

Clarke is the founder of Cape Clasp. His store supports non-profit marine life causes.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)