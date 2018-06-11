Man captures video of coyote swimming across water in Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man on his boat on the Cape caught an unusual video Sunday morning — a coyote out for a swim.

The man who took the video, Bing Terrio, told 7News he was boating off Chatham when he saw the animal in the water and says he’s never seen anything like it before.

“I see seals out here all the time and I thought that’s what it was at first, but then I realized it definitely wasn’t a seal,” he said.

“They’re very common in Chatham and it was just very unique to see him swimming across the river.

The coyote eventually swam to shore before running off.

The coyote eventually swam to shore before running off.

