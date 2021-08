NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WHDH) — A man fishing out in Nags Head, North Carolina caught a unique-looking fish Monday.

Nathan Martin, of South Mills, reeled in a nine-pound sheepshead fish, according to Jennette’s Pier.

The fish has many human-like teeth throughout its mouth.

