PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) — A man went up in flames while trying to siphon gas from a U-Haul truck in Oregon Monday morning, authorities said.

Surveillance video from a nearby store in southeast Portland captured the moments when two vehicles became engulfed in flames around 7 a.m.

A man is then seen running away with his pants on fire.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze but did not find the suspect who was allegedly trying to steal gas from the U-Haul.

“Something ignited that that gasoline and caused a fire,” Fire Lt. Rich Chatman said. “We don’t believe that this was what the individual intended.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

