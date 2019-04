(WHDH) — An Oklahoma man bowfishing with his relatives caught a nearly 7-foot-long fish over the weekend.

Zachary Sutterfield harvested a 6 foot, 9-inch alligator gar weighing about 170 pounds from Lake Texoma.

He allowed a biologist to come and gather data from the prehistoric fish for research.

