NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arrested after he was caught on camera doing doughnuts in the sand on a Nahant beach Thursday, police said.

At around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the Nahant Beach Reservation for a report of a car doing doughnuts on Long Beach, according to the Nahant Police Department.

Angel Montas, of Lynn, was arrested after an on-scene investigation, police said. Investigators determined Montas drove onto the beach multiple times, driving at a high rate of speed near pedestrians, and veering into the ocean while under the influence, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Montas was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with window obstructed/non-transparent, marked lanes violation, no inspection/sticker, and number plate violation.

He was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court and is due back in court Jan. 23.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

