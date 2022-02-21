DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was caught on camera shattering a car window during a suspected road rage incident in Dartmouth.

Police released a video that appeared to show a man yelling at someone inside a vehicle before he punched the window, shattering it.

The police department put out a call on social media asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

About half an hour later, they announced that the suspect had been identified but did not release his name.

No additional information was immediately released.

