Man caught on camera smashing case, making off with merchandise at Dorchester jewelry store

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was caught on camera smashing through a display case inside a Dorchester jewelry store and making off with handfuls of merchandise.

The wild scene played out around 5:40 p.m. Monday night inside the store on Dorchester Avenue. Minutes later investigators arrived and began collecting evidence including a discarded hammer.

7NEWS got an exclusive peek at the store’s surveillance camera that captured images of the suspect.

“He took the hammer, he hit this area and he took out the jewelry,” said the owner’s brother Andrew. “My sister was yelling to get the police and he took a lot of 24 karat gold jewelry.”

At one point, the suspect removed his hood revealing his beard and ponytail.

After grabbing a chain and some other items, the thief then used the hammer to break his way out of the store.

Bashing glass doors and diving through tiny holes.

However, that mad dash through the door caused him to leave some key clues behind.

“You see that blood here, some blood there from him,” Andrew pointed out.

Those who run the store hope this video will help police track down the robber.

“Hopefully, you know, we can get him,” Andrew said.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact police.

