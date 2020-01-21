Man caught on camera smashing display case, stealing from Dorchester jewelry store

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was caught on camera smashing through a display case inside a Dorchester jewelry store and making off with handfuls of merchandise.

7NEWS obtained surveillance video of the incident, which showed the suspect breaking the glass case after multiple attempts before quickly grabbing what he could.

“He took the hammer, he hit this area and he took out the jewelry,” the owner’s brother, Andrew, described. “My sister was yelling to get the police and he took a lot of 24 karat gold jewelry.”

At one point, the suspect removed his hood revealing his beard and ponytail.

After grabbing a chain and some other items, the thief used the hammer to create a hole in the glass door and then dove through to break free.

However, that mad dash through the door caused him to leave key evidence behind.

“You see that blood here, some blood there from him,” Andrew pointed out.

Investigators responded to the scene and taped it off as they searched for more clues.

They found a hammer on the ground near the store.

“Hopefully, you know, we can get him,” Andrew said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)