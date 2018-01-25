Man caught on camera spitting into barista’s face

(WHDH) — A man who was barred from a coffee shop in Washington was caught on camera spraying a mouthful of water at a female barista, and authorities are now looking for the individual, who is apparently known in the area for his behavior.

Qualia Coffee shared CCTV footage of the man talking to the barista before taking a sip of water and spraying it at the employees behind the counter.

The man was described by the assistant manager, Allie Viall, as showing “a pattern of disrespect towards our female staff” for the “entirety of his patronage.”

The man was recognized by several viewers of the video who had had troubled experiences with him in the past, and he was identified in comments.

