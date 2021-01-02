Man caught on camera stealing cash registers from Brockton medical supply store

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Brockton medical supply store that has provided PPE to area medical centers said she’s upset after someone broke into the store and stole two cash registers early Saturday morning.

Lynne Bjorkman said security cameras captured footage of a man breaking into Collins Surgical at 5:20 a.m. and grabbing two cash registers before fleeing. Bjorkman said she hoped to re-open Monday, but the break-in was hurting a business that has been there for the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would’ve helped anyone who would’ve asked us, the idea of being violated like that is very discouraging,” Bjorkman said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)