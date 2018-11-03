Man caught on camera wandering into Chelsea home arrested

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was caught on camera wandering into a home in Chelsea as a woman was putting her baby down for a nap has been arrested, officials said.

Adriana Rice said she was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap when she got an alert on her phone warning that there was an intruder in her home.

“I went straight to the cameras to see who it was and I saw there was a big guy walking into the house,” Rice said. “I looked around me to see what I could grab but there was nothing to grab.”

When Rice confronted the intruder, she said he told her the door was open and he came inside to make sure everything was OK. Rice says her door wasn’t open.

“All I was thinking of was my son,” Rice said. “I was really, really scared — for my son especially.”

Chelsea police later found and arrested the man, whose name has not been released.

