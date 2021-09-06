RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after driving at more than 100 mph, with one allegedly speeding 135 mph with children in the car, New Hampshire officials said Monday.

Troopers working a speed trap on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire Monday stopped 11 drivers allegedly travelling 90 mph, police said. They also stopped a man allegedly driving at 116 mph and another driving at 135 mph with two children under the age of 5 in the car, according to officials.

Paul Robinson, 44, of North Sutton, New Hampshire; and Joshua Parent, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, were charged with reckless driving, and Parent was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They are scheduled to appear in 10th Circuit Court at a later date.

