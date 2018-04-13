Man caught with loaded gun at Logan Airport, TSA says

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA officers busted a man with a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage Thursday night at Logan International Airport in Boston, officials said.

A 44-year-old man bound for Las Vegas was stopped at a security checkpoint when officers discovered the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson firearm.

State troopers immediately responded to the checkpoint to interview the man and take possession of the weapon.

Officials say the man was cited by the state police.

No additional details were immediatley available.

