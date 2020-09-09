SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WHDH) — An Illinois man celebrated his 100th birthday by becoming the world’s oldest scuba diver.

Bill Lambert headed to Pearl Lake in South Beloit on Monday to dive into the water.

He began scuba diving at the age of 98 — a feat that amazes his daughter Deb Steinfeld.

“It’s been pretty insane and the fact that he’s still doing it and that he’s healthy enough to do it at 100,” she said. “He’s an amazing guy.”

Lambert’s newest goal is to “live to 101 and break (the record) again.”

