Man changing flat tire struck, killed by plow truck in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Easton are investigating after a man who was changing a flat tire was struck and killed by a pickup truck equipped with a plow on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 70 Washington St. shortly before 1 p.m. found two bystanders performing CPR on a 64-year-old man, according to Easton police.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was pulled over in the breakdown lane and attempting to change a tire when he was hit by the passing plow truck.

The plow driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

Residents who heard the accident were shocked.

“My microwave went off, and I heard a crash, and I turned back and saw the truck with the plow stopping over here,” Debbie Bocchino said. “I went to the window to see what he hit, and I saw the man lying at the end of our driveway.”

Washington Street was closed from Rockmeadow Road to Dickerman Road as a crash reconstruction team works at the scene.

Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

State police are assisting with an investigation.

“Whether he was in the roadway, whether he was off the roadway. There are just too many unanswered questions,” Chief Gary Sullivan said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)