Man changing flat tire struck, killed by plow truck in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Easton are investigating after a man who was changing a flat tire was struck and killed by a pickup truck equipped with a plow on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 65 Washington St. before 1 p.m. found a 64-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to Easton police.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The man was said to be changing a flat tire on his vehicle, which was partially protruding into the northbound side of the road, when he was hit by the passing plow truck.

The plow driver remained at the scene. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

Washington Street will remain closed to traffic between Union Street and Calvin Road.

State police are assisting with an investigation.

No additional information was available.

