Man changing tire struck, seriously injured by plow truck in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Easton are investigating after a man changing a tire was hit by a pickup truck equipped with a plow and seriously injured Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 65 Washington St. before 1 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, The Enterprise reports.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, according to the Easton Fire Department. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The newspaper says the man was changing a rear tire on his vehicle, which was partially protruding into the northbound side of the road, when he was hit by the passing plow truck.

Washington Street will remain closed to traffic between Union Street and Calvin Road as investigators work at the scene.

No additional information was available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)